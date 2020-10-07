Menu
2016 Ford Transit

50,110 KM

Details Description Features

$46,980

+ tax & licensing
$46,980

+ taxes & licensing

BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

Wagon XLT 15 Passenger Van

2016 Ford Transit

Wagon XLT 15 Passenger Van

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

$46,980

+ taxes & licensing

50,110KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5895633
  • Stock #: 220128
  • VIN: 1FBAX2CG5GKA98630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 15
  • Mileage 50,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Be sure to take advantage of our onsite financing specials. Now offering $0 down and full debt consolidation. All trades are welcome paid for or not. Every vehicle offered will come with its balance of original warranty and our very own 30 Day Money Back Guarantee. Also included are complete independent vehicle inspections by Precision Vehicle Inspection Services and full vehicle history by CarFax Vehicle Reports. Vehicle history and inspection reports and are free to view and NO FORMS to fill out. Call us today to schedule your test drive 1 800 261 3363. See it for yourself in South Vancouver 1404 S.W. Marine Drive where Granville meets Marine. Alternatively you can view all our vehicles online at www.bcsautosales.ca Dealer 8009 All prices plus applicable tax and documentation fee of $499 BCS Auto Sales a proud recipient of DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of British Columbia Dealer of the Year Award 2017 2018 2019 and 2020. Be sure to check out our reviews!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Navigation System
Cloth Interior

BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

