2016 GMC Sierra 3500

97,284 KM

Details Features

$48,876

+ tax & licensing
$48,876

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2016 GMC Sierra 3500

2016 GMC Sierra 3500

Crew 4x4 SLE / Standard Box

2016 GMC Sierra 3500

Crew 4x4 SLE / Standard Box

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$48,876

+ taxes & licensing

97,284KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9302557
  • Stock #: 26UTNA86892
  • VIN: 1GT42WCG1GF286892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Leather - Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA86892
  • Mileage 97,284 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

