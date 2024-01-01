$14,750+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$14,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
195,222KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F9XGH109683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,222 KM
Vehicle Description
$14750 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
