<p>$14750 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2016 Honda Civic

195,222 KM

$14,750

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

Touring

2016 Honda Civic

Touring

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,222KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F9XGH109683

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,222 KM

$14750 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2016 Honda Civic