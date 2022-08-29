Menu
2016 Honda Civic

100,898 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,898KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9285130
  • Stock #: B80710
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F58GH028071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B80710
  • Mileage 100,898 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carter Honda

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

