$18,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 7 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9574741

9574741 Stock #: V-74572

V-74572 VIN: 2HGFC2F56GH023354

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74572

Mileage 132,710 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.