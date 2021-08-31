Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

10,700 KM

Details Description Features

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

10,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7733085
  Stock #: 6191
  VIN: 5J6RM4H9XGL805772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

A local accident free Honda CR-V Touring AWD. Well equipped with Power drivers seat with memory, Heated front seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Honda sound with CD player, Satellite radio, Dual usb inputs, Ipod input, HDMI input, Aha, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Lane keeping assist system, Adaptive cruise control, Lane departure warning, Collision mitigation braking system, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Passenger side blind spot camera, Projector headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, 18 Alloy wheels. 2.4L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a continuously variable transmission rated by the factory at 185hp / 181lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

