2016 Honda CR-V

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local accident free Honda CR-V Touring AWD. Well equipped with Power drivers seat with memory, Heated front seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Honda sound with CD player, Satellite radio, Dual usb inputs, Ipod input, HDMI input, Aha, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Lane keeping assist system, Adaptive cruise control, Lane departure warning, Collision mitigation braking system, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Passenger side blind spot camera, Projector headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, 18 Alloy wheels. 2.4L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a continuously variable transmission rated by the factory at 185hp / 181lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com
