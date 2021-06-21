Menu
2016 Honda Odyssey

60,140 KM

Details Description

$30,670

$30,670
+ tax & licensing
$30,670

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$30,670

+ taxes & licensing

60,140KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7501842
  • Stock #: FO2418A
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H42GB514026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,140 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents! Whether you're a parent or someone who needs tons of space and seating, the 2016 Honda Odyssey is a great choice. It is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that gives 248 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. You can enjoy features such as a rear view camera, automatic climate control, Bluetooth Connectivity, keyless entry, power-sliding doors, driver seat power lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

