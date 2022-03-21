Menu
2016 Honda Pilot

99,224 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Touring FULLY LOADED + NO ACCIDENTS + LEATHER + POWER LIFTGATE + MORE!

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

  • Listing ID: 8926045
  • Stock #: 1N51421
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H97GB501387

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION


Crystal Black Pearl, AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L i-VTEC V6, Fully loaded, 20 alloy wheels, Leather interior, Heated and ventilated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Rear view camera, Navigation, Power and memory seats, ECON mode, Power liftgate, 10 speakers, Rear entertainment system, Blind spot monitor, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated mirrors, Split-folding rear seats, Keyless entry, Automatic headlights, Auto-dimming rear view mirror, Tri-zone auto climate control, Air conditioning and much MORE!


WHY CARTER HONDA?


  • Exceeding our Customers' Expectations for Over 30 Years.
  • Upfront Pricing, ZERO Hidden Fees and 7-Day Exchange Policy
  • 4.5 Google Star Rating with 1500+ Customer Reviews
  • 2022 and 2021 Dealer of the Year Award from Dealer Rater
  • CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History
  • Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!
  • Award-Winning Honda Vehicle Selection
  • Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates
  • Multilingual Consultants
  • Comfortable Non-Pressured Showroom

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!


QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!


CALL OR TEXT US NOW! (604) 736-2821


(Doc. Fee: $495.00 | Dealer Code: 1100)

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

