$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-256-1359
2016 Honda Pilot
Touring FULLY LOADED + NO ACCIDENTS + LEATHER + POWER LIFTGATE + MORE!
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-256-1359
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8926045
- Stock #: 1N51421
- VIN: 5FNYF6H97GB501387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 99,224 KM
Vehicle Description
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Crystal Black Pearl, AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L i-VTEC V6, Fully loaded, 20 alloy wheels, Leather interior, Heated and ventilated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Rear view camera, Navigation, Power and memory seats, ECON mode, Power liftgate, 10 speakers, Rear entertainment system, Blind spot monitor, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated mirrors, Split-folding rear seats, Keyless entry, Automatic headlights, Auto-dimming rear view mirror, Tri-zone auto climate control, Air conditioning and much MORE!
WHY CARTER HONDA?
- Exceeding our Customers' Expectations for Over 30 Years.
- Upfront Pricing, ZERO Hidden Fees and 7-Day Exchange Policy
- 4.5 Google Star Rating with 1500+ Customer Reviews
- 2022 and 2021 Dealer of the Year Award from Dealer Rater
- CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History
- Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!
- Award-Winning Honda Vehicle Selection
- Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates
- Multilingual Consultants
- Comfortable Non-Pressured Showroom
We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
CALL OR TEXT US NOW! (604) 736-2821
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 | Dealer Code: 1100)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carter Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.