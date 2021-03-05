+ taxes & licensing
Check out this fantastic locally owned and fastidiously dealer-serviced 2016 Hyundai Accent GL! With ridiculously low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this super practical 5 door Accent GL has been maintained in immaculate condition both inside and out! Equipped with a 1.6L 4-cylinder gasoline engine producing 138 hp and 123 ft/lbs of torque, and mated to a 6 speed automatic transmission, this Accent GL is the perfect commuter, maintaining an impressive average combined fuel consumption rating of just 6.0L/100 kms! Thanks to the 5-door design and the folding 60/40 rear split seats, this Accent provides exceptional utility and cargo space aside from it’s impressive fuel economy rating! Features include Bluetooth connectivity, back-up camera, heated cloth seats, keyless entry, heated power mirrors, and more! To truly witness the incredible value that this pristine 2016 Hyundai Accent GL represents in this perfect condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence that your purchase is protected by the OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned program which includes a 3 day money-back guarantee, a 30 day/2,000 kms exchange privilege, a 90 day/5,000 kms powertrain warranty, a guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! Dealer Preparation Pre-Owned includes: Carfax Vehicle Lien & History Report, 3 Year Key Fob Replacement, 3 Year Tire & Rim Road Hazard Protection, 3 Year Rim Cosmetic Repair Protection, FREE Next Oil/Filter Change, FULL Tank Of Fuel, and Professionally Detailed. Give us a call, and ask one of our Product Specialists how we can help you take this magnificent 2016 Hyundai Accent GL home today!
