Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Accent

35,690 KM

Details Description Features

$12,516

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,516

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Hyundai Boundary

604-297-0066

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

(4) GL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Accent

(4) GL

Location

OpenRoad Hyundai Boundary

2395 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5M 4W5

604-297-0066

  1. 6643712
  2. 6643712
Contact Seller

$12,516

+ taxes & licensing

35,690KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6643712
  • Stock #: P0577
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE2GU282913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue (Pearl)
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P0577
  • Mileage 35,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this fantastic locally owned and fastidiously dealer-serviced 2016 Hyundai Accent GL! With ridiculously low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this super practical 5 door Accent GL has been maintained in immaculate condition both inside and out! Equipped with a 1.6L 4-cylinder gasoline engine producing 138 hp and 123 ft/lbs of torque, and mated to a 6 speed automatic transmission, this Accent GL is the perfect commuter, maintaining an impressive average combined fuel consumption rating of just 6.0L/100 kms! Thanks to the 5-door design and the folding 60/40 rear split seats, this Accent provides exceptional utility and cargo space aside from it’s impressive fuel economy rating! Features include Bluetooth connectivity, back-up camera, heated cloth seats, keyless entry, heated power mirrors, and more! To truly witness the incredible value that this pristine 2016 Hyundai Accent GL represents in this perfect condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence that your purchase is protected by the OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned program which includes a 3 day money-back guarantee, a 30 day/2,000 kms exchange privilege, a 90 day/5,000 kms powertrain warranty, a guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! Dealer Preparation Pre-Owned includes: Carfax Vehicle Lien & History Report, 3 Year Key Fob Replacement, 3 Year Tire & Rim Road Hazard Protection, 3 Year Rim Cosmetic Repair Protection, FREE Next Oil/Filter Change, FULL Tank Of Fuel, and Professionally Detailed. Give us a call, and ask one of our Product Specialists how we can help you take this magnificent 2016 Hyundai Accent GL home today!

Vehicle Features

Package
Automatic 6 Speed - Automatic
Cloth - Grey
Pacific Blue (Pearl)
4 Cyl, 1.6l, 137 HP - Gas (W/GL)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Hyundai Boundary

2021 Genesis GV80 3....
 3,200 KM
$80,000 + tax & lic
2021 Genesis GV80 2....
 3,200 KM
$68,600 + tax & lic
2021 Genesis G80 3.5...
 3,200 KM
$74,680 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Hyundai Boundary

OpenRoad Hyundai Boundary

OpenRoad Hyundai Boundary

2395 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5M 4W5

Call Dealer

604-297-XXXX

(click to show)

604-297-0066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory