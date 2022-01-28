$19,500+ tax & licensing
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Premium
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
120,751KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8255255
- Stock #: ML5859
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB4GG354463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,751 KM
Vehicle Description
$19500 + $195 Doc. fee
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4