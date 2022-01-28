Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

120,751 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

120,751KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8255255
  • Stock #: ML5859
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB4GG354463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,751 KM

Vehicle Description

$19500 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 120,751 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 1500 ST
 139,784 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue S
 156,602 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory