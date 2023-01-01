Menu
2016 Infiniti QX50

106,658 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2016 Infiniti QX50

2016 Infiniti QX50

AWD 4DR

2016 Infiniti QX50

AWD 4DR

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

106,658KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10177308
  Stock #: ML6185
  VIN: JN1BJ0RR8GM260353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,658 KM

Vehicle Description

$25999 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

