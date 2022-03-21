Menu
2016 Jaguar F-Type

37,247 KM

Details Features

$65,995

+ tax & licensing
Coupe S AWD

Coupe S AWD

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

37,247KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8731160
  • Stock #: P0404A
  • VIN: SAJXJ6BV9G8K25585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,247 KM

Vehicle Features

1 KEY + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

