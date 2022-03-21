2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$38,585 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8758400

8758400 Stock #: OU5031A

OU5031A VIN: 1C4RJFJT2GC300776

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.