2016 Jeep Patriot
north
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
88,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9507301
- Stock #: ML6077
- VIN: 1C4NJPAB0GD526014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,120 KM
Vehicle Description
$13700 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4