2016 Kia Sorento

221,723 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

AWD 4dr 3.3L LX+ 7-Seater

AWD 4dr 3.3L LX+ 7-Seater

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

221,723KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10540101
  • Stock #: ML6236
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA54GG173259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 221,723 KM

Vehicle Description

$10900 + $195 Doc. fee***7 passenger***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

