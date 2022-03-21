$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2016 Lexus IS 300
2016 Lexus IS 300
AWD
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
128,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8744645
- Stock #: AS0563A
- VIN: JTHCM1D24G5003062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9