Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Lexus IS-Series

96,066 KM

Details Description

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2016 Lexus IS-Series

2016 Lexus IS-Series

300 AWD w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus IS-Series

300 AWD w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9532594
  2. 9532594
  3. 9532594
  4. 9532594
  5. 9532594
  6. 9532594
  7. 9532594
  8. 9532594
  9. 9532594
  10. 9532594
  11. 9532594
  12. 9532594
  13. 9532594
  14. 9532594
  15. 9532594
  16. 9532594
  17. 9532594
  18. 9532594
  19. 9532594
  20. 9532594
  21. 9532594
  22. 9532594
  23. 9532594
  24. 9532594
  25. 9532594
  26. 9532594
  27. 9532594
  28. 9532594
  29. 9532594
  30. 9532594
  31. 9532594
  32. 9532594
  33. 9532594
  34. 9532594
  35. 9532594
Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

96,066KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9532594
  • Stock #: V-69025
  • VIN: JTHCM1D29G5013957

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,066 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / IS-SERIES 300 TRIM / AWD / 3.5L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Sunroof / Ventilated Seats / GREAT FOR CRUISING THE CITY IN! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Ventilated Seats;Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 83,643 KM
$22,590 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 53,427 KM
$26,590 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus IS-Series...
 96,066 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory