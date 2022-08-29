Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9228328
  Stock #: B22001893B
  VIN: JM1DKBC71G0111733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dynamic Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black clth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B22001893B
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2016 Mazda CX-3 GS Dynamic Blue Mica 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Reviews: * The CX-3 seems to have impressed owners on numerous aspects related to fuel economy, driving dynamics, maneuverability, all-weather confidence (especially on AWD-equipped models), and an upscale cabin and driving experience. Many owners appreciate the availability of up-level feature content and reasonable pricing, with the Bose audio system and heated seats listed commonly among favourite features. Source: autoTRADER.ca We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

