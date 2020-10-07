Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

54,445 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

GS - AWD, Leather, Sunroof and Nav!

Location

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

54,445KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5919855
  • Stock #: MP2924
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY3G0836096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour BLACK,
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,445 KM

Vehicle Description

Come visit Western Canada's #1 Mazda Certified Pre-owned dealership!

Take advantage of the Mazda CPO Program!

..

-Secure: 160-point detailed inspection Value: $880

-Protected: 7-year/140,000 km limited powertrain warranty. Value: $1,400

-Safe: 24 hour Emergency Roadside Assistance Value: $572

-Economical: Special Finance Rates Value: $1,121

-Confident: CarProof Vehicle History Report Value: $70

-Saves Money: Zero Deductible.Value: $100

-Hassle Free! 30 day/3,000 km Exchange Privilege. Value: Peace Of Mind

..

TOTAL SAVED VALUE: $ $4,143

..

Interested in the 2016 Mazda CX5 GS at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver, #1 Certified Pre-Owned Mazda Dealer in Western Canada, offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this CX5.

..

To see the pre-owned 2016 Mazda CX5 GS, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or call us at 604-294-4299

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

