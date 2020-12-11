Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

59,735 KM

Details Description Features

$22,656

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,656

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT-With Roadside assistance when you need it most!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT-With Roadside assistance when you need it most!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

  1. 6320274
  2. 6320274
  3. 6320274
  4. 6320274
  5. 6320274
  6. 6320274
  7. 6320274
  8. 6320274
  9. 6320274
  10. 6320274
  11. 6320274
  12. 6320274
  13. 6320274
Contact Seller

$22,656

+ taxes & licensing

59,735KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6320274
  • Stock #: MP2956
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY2G0907741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Come visit Western Canada's #1 Mazda Certified Pre-owned dealership!

Take advantage of the Mazda CPO Program!

..

-Secure: 160-point detailed inspection Value: $880

-Protected: 7-year/140,000 km limited powertrain warranty. Value: $1,400

-Safe: 24 hour Emergency Roadside Assistance Value: $572

-Economical: Special Finance Rates Value: $1,121

-Confident: CarProof Vehicle History Report Value: $70

-Saves Money: Zero Deductible.Value: $100

-Hassle Free! 30 day/3,000 km Exchange Privilege. Value: Peace Of Mind

..

TOTAL SAVED VALUE: $ $4,143

..

Interested in the 2016 Mazda CX5 GT at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver, #1 Certified Pre-Owned Mazda Dealer in Western Canada, offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this CX5.

..

To see the pre-owned 2016 Mazda CX5 GT, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or call us at 604-294-4299

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Destination Mazda

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 104,581 KM
$10,595 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT
 32,931 KM
$30,126 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-3 GX
 56,245 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

Call Dealer

604-294-XXXX

(click to show)

604-294-4299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory