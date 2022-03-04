Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

100,994 KM

$18,498

+ tax & licensing
GS 6sp

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

100,994KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8476485
  • Stock #: OU2469A
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V76GM289091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 100,994 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

