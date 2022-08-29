Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

83,871 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - Low Mileage! Fuel Efficient 2.0L!

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - Low Mileage! Fuel Efficient 2.0L!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

83,871KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9154720
  Stock #: MP3519
  VIN: 3MZBM1U79GM266731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in the 2016 Mazda 3 GX at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this Mazda 3.

..

To see the pre-owned 2016 Mazda 3 GX, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or visit our website to get in contact with us!

..

WARRANTY:

-Our vehicles come with balance of factory warranty or 8-month complementary powertrain warranty up to $1000

-A documentation fee of: $695

-153. point safety inspection

-non Smoker

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

