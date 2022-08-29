$21,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Low Mileage! Fuel Efficient 2.0L!
Location
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
604-294-4299
$21,500
- Listing ID: 9154720
- Stock #: MP3519
- VIN: 3MZBM1U79GM266731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,871 KM
Vehicle Description
Interested in the 2016 Mazda 3 GX at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.
This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.
The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this Mazda 3.
..
To see the pre-owned 2016 Mazda 3 GX, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or visit our website to get in contact with us!
..
WARRANTY:
-Our vehicles come with balance of factory warranty or 8-month complementary powertrain warranty up to $1000
-A documentation fee of: $695
-153. point safety inspection
-non Smoker
Vehicle Features
