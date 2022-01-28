Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA6

111,000 KM

Details Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

111,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8267118
  • Stock #: P0336
  • VIN: JM1GJ1W51G1466447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + 1 MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

