2016 Mercedes-Benz C 300

87,800 KM

$24,201

2016 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

2016 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

87,800KM
Used
VIN 55SWF4KB6GU110978

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA10978
  • Mileage 87,800 KM

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

2016 Mercedes-Benz C 300