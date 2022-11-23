Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

24,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 9434112
  2. 9434112
  3. 9434112
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434112
  • Stock #: 22279080A
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB9GU173539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22279080A
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4MATIC®, 18" AMG® 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 360 Camera, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Ambient Lighting, AMG Exterior Package, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Sport Package, Sport Suspension, Storage Package. Recent Arrival! 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Polar White 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® Reviews: * Unique styling, an upscale cabin, a firm, quality feel, and pleasing performance and efficiency from both four- and six-cylinder powerplants were highly rated by owners of this generation of C-Class. Feature content fitting of a pricier luxury car available in this relatively affordable model was also appreciated. Ride comfort, handling, and a pleasant overall driving experience help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time and back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $595 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We are happy to provide a free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

2023 Mercedes-Benz E...
 300 KM
$234,995 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz E...
 700 KM
$194,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 102,968 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory