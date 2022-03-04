$124,980+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G550 4Matic Matte Green Wrap
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$124,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8553683
- Stock #: 6365
- VIN: WDCYC3KF1GX252591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Periclase Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,300 KM
Vehicle Description
A Canadian, accident free Mercedes-Benz G550 4Matic. Matte Green Wrap over Magnetite Black Metallic paint. Well equipped with Heated and ventilated 18-way power front leather memory seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt sunroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, SD Card slot, Music register, Aux input, Usb storage, Media interface, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless entry, Wood trim, Triple locking differentials, Adjustable Damping, Illuminated Mercedes door sills, Dinamica roof liner, Cargo cover, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch, Running boards, Bull Bar, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 19 Black 5-spoke alloy wheels. 4.0L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 416hp / 450lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just fully serviced by Mercedes Boundary. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
