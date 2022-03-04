Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

45,300 KM

Details Description Features

$124,980

+ tax & licensing
$124,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G550 4Matic Matte Green Wrap

2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G550 4Matic Matte Green Wrap

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$124,980

+ taxes & licensing

45,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8553683
  • Stock #: 6365
  • VIN: WDCYC3KF1GX252591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Periclase Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,300 KM

Vehicle Description

A Canadian, accident free Mercedes-Benz G550 4Matic. Matte Green Wrap over Magnetite Black Metallic paint. Well equipped with Heated and ventilated 18-way power front leather memory seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt sunroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, SD Card slot, Music register, Aux input, Usb storage, Media interface, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless entry, Wood trim, Triple locking differentials, Adjustable Damping, Illuminated Mercedes door sills, Dinamica roof liner, Cargo cover, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch, Running boards, Bull Bar, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 19 Black 5-spoke alloy wheels. 4.0L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 416hp / 450lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just fully serviced by Mercedes Boundary. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Running Boards
Anti-Theft
Block Heater

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 45,300 KM
$124,980 + tax & lic
2015 Porsche Macan S...
 23,700 KM
$49,980 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus NX 200t A...
 58,800 KM
$36,980 + tax & lic

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

