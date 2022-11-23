Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

75,897 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

  1. 9335389
  2. 9335389
  3. 9335389
  4. 9335389
  5. 9335389
  6. 9335389
  7. 9335389
  8. 9335389
  9. 9335389
  10. 9335389
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9335389
  • Stock #: B97850
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB8GJ239785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B97850
  • Mileage 75,897 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Honda

2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 75,897 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model 3 S...
 31,306 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Honda Insight T...
 20,130 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

604-256-XXXX

(click to show)

604-256-1359

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory