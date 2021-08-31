Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

65,039 KM

$24,393

+ tax & licensing
$24,393

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$24,393

+ taxes & licensing

65,039KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7683496
  • Stock #: CR0803A
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AXXGZ612039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 65,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you on the hunt for a super-reliable and ridiculously cost-effective Japanese-built compact SUV? Consider your search over! This 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC is the ideal solution! Equipped with a 3.0L V6 cylinder gasoline engine producing 224 HP and 215ft/lbs of torque, this Outlander is also paired with Mitsubishi's All Wheel Control all wheel drive system providing you ultimate traction and control in any type of weather conditions! Features include active stability control, Bluetooth connectivity, power sliding panoramic sunroof, steering wheel mounted audio controls, tilt & telescopic steering wheel, keyless entry with panic alarm, 6-way power driver seat, heated leather seats, and automatic climate control! To truly witness the exceptional condition this 2016 Outlander has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + 1 MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

