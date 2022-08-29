Menu
2016 Nissan 370Z

22,200 KM

Details

$43,980

+ tax & licensing
$43,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2016 Nissan 370Z

2016 Nissan 370Z

Sport Touring Roadster With Black Top

2016 Nissan 370Z

Sport Touring Roadster With Black Top

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$43,980

+ taxes & licensing

22,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9188509
  Stock #: 6501
  VIN: JN1AZ4FH3GM910374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 22,200 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Nissan 370Z Sport Touring Roadster With Black Top. Well equipped with Heated and ventilated leather / cloth seats, Navigation, Bose premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tilt steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Power soft top, Back up camera, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, 19 Rays alloy wheels. 3.7L V6 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 332hp / 270lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Intermittent Wipers
Digital clock
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

