$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2016 Nissan Altima
2016 Nissan Altima
Sedan 2.5 SV CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,999KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9102517
- Stock #: 26UCBA72782
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP1GN372782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 69,999 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9