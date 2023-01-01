Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1688771512
  2. 1688771513
  3. 1688771515
  4. 1688771517
  5. 1688771519
  6. 1688771520
  7. 1688771522
  8. 1688771524
  9. 1688771526
  10. 1688771528
  11. 1688771529
  12. 1688771531
Contact Seller

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
91,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155294
  • Stock #: ML6182
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6GC859868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$18750 + $195 Doc. fee***Panoramic Sunroof, AWD***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2016 Nissan Rogue AW...
 91,000 KM
$18,750 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot 4W...
 153,953 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan NV200 S
 175,245 KM
$20,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory