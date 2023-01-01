$88,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2016 Porsche Panamera
GTS AWD
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$88,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9469311
- Stock #: 6566
- VIN: WP0AF2A79GL081485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,900 KM
Vehicle Description
A local accident free Porsche Panamera GTS AWD. Well equipped with Heated 18-way power front leather memory seats, Heated rear seats, Four zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Bose premium audio system, Satellite radio, Jukebox, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless ignition, Carbon fiber interior trim, Alcantara headliner, Power rear side window sunshades, Soft close doors, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, LED Main headlights in black including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 20 High-gloss black Panamera Sport wheels. 4.8L V8 mated to a 7 speed PDK shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 440hp / 384lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Blue Star Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.