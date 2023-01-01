Menu
2016 Porsche Panamera

41,900 KM

Details Description Features

$88,980

+ tax & licensing
$88,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2016 Porsche Panamera

2016 Porsche Panamera

GTS AWD

2016 Porsche Panamera

GTS AWD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$88,980

+ taxes & licensing

41,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9469311
  Stock #: 6566
  VIN: WP0AF2A79GL081485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,900 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Porsche Panamera GTS AWD. Well equipped with Heated 18-way power front leather memory seats, Heated rear seats, Four zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Bose premium audio system, Satellite radio, Jukebox, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless ignition, Carbon fiber interior trim, Alcantara headliner, Power rear side window sunshades, Soft close doors, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, LED Main headlights in black including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 20 High-gloss black Panamera Sport wheels. 4.8L V8 mated to a 7 speed PDK shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 440hp / 384lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control

