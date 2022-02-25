$26,995+ tax & licensing
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2016 RAM 1500
Crew Cab 4x2 Sport (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
162,510KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8348535
- Stock #: CR6023B
- VIN: 3C6RR6KT8GG156517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 162,510 KM
Vehicle Features
1 KEY + 1 MANUAL
