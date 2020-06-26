Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vancouver Mitsubishi

604-249-3888

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru BRZ

2016 Subaru BRZ

Limited 6M

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru BRZ

Limited 6M

Location

Vancouver Mitsubishi

1885 Clark Dr, vancouver, BC V5N 3G5

604-249-3888

  1. 5302079
  2. 5302079
  3. 5302079
  4. 5302079
  5. 5302079
  6. 5302079
  7. 5302079
  8. 5302079
  9. 5302079
  10. 5302079
  11. 5302079
  12. 5302079
  13. 5302079
  14. 5302079
  15. 5302079
  16. 5302079
  17. 5302079
  18. 5302079
  19. 5302079
  20. 5302079
  21. 5302079
  22. 5302079
  23. 5302079
  24. 5302079
  25. 5302079
  26. 5302079
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,001KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5302079
  • Stock #: UC601492
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC19G9601492
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Coupe
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

Apply on line at www.vancouvermitsusbishi.com using our quick and easy Finance Application Form. All pricing are plus taxes $695 prep $395 doc $159 tire fee other finance fees may be applicable. Dealer #41277. Get Approved Today!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Interval wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • High intensity discharge headlights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Telematics System
  • Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
  • Voice Activated Telephone
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vancouver Mitsubishi

2018 Tesla Model 3 B...
 50,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 34,546 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota 4Runner ...
 27,000 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Vancouver Mitsubishi

Vancouver Mitsubishi

1885 Clark Dr, vancouver, BC V5N 3G5

Call Dealer

604-249-XXXX

(click to show)

604-249-3888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory