$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2016 Subaru BRZ
2016 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
43,507KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8599274
- Stock #: P0393
- VIN: JF1ZCAC12G9601589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # P0393
- Mileage 43,507 KM
Vehicle Features
1 KEY + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9