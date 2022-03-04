2016 Subaru BRZ

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 5 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8599274

8599274 Stock #: P0393

P0393 VIN: JF1ZCAC12G9601589

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # P0393

Mileage 43,507 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 1 KEY + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.