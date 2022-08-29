2016 Subaru Forester...

$23,489 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 5 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9312784

9312784 Stock #: 26UTNA65835

26UTNA65835 VIN: JF2SJHXC4GH465835

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UTNA65835

Mileage 116,529 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.