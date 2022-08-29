Menu
2016 Subaru Forester

116,529 KM

Details Features

$23,489

+ tax & licensing
$23,489

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2016 Subaru Forester

2016 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Limited w/ Eyesight

2016 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Limited w/ Eyesight at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$23,489

+ taxes & licensing

116,529KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9312784
  Stock #: 26UTNA65835
  VIN: JF2SJHXC4GH465835

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 26UTNA65835
  Mileage 116,529 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

