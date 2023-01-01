Menu
2016 Subaru Outback

71,215 KM

$26,994

2.5i Touring at

2.5i Touring at

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

71,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9621688
  • Stock #: 26UTNA89542
  • VIN: 4S4BSCDC2G3289542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wilderness Green Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA89542
  • Mileage 71,215 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

