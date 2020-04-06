2016 Subaru WRX

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local accident free Subaru WRX STI Hikari Edition AWD. Well equipped with Heated alcantara / leather front seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Subaru sound with CD player, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Aha, Pandora, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Si-Drive mode selection, C-Diff mode selection, All weather floor mats, Rear spoiler wing stabilizer, Roof spoiler, Window rain guards, Front bumper canards, Body kit, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, 18 Black alloy wheels. 2.5L Turbocharged flat 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed manual transmission producing 305hp / 290lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
