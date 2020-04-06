Menu
2016 Subaru WRX

STI Hikari Edition AWD

2016 Subaru WRX

STI Hikari Edition AWD

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4845696
  • Stock #: 5665
  • VIN: jf1va2m65g9831910
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A local accident free Subaru WRX STI Hikari Edition AWD. Well equipped with Heated alcantara / leather front seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Subaru sound with CD player, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Aha, Pandora, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Si-Drive mode selection, C-Diff mode selection, All weather floor mats, Rear spoiler wing stabilizer, Roof spoiler, Window rain guards, Front bumper canards, Body kit, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, 18 Black alloy wheels. 2.5L Turbocharged flat 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed manual transmission producing 305hp / 290lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

