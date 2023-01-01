2016 Subaru WRX

$32,341 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 2 9 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9710611

9710611 Stock #: 26UTNA30442

26UTNA30442 VIN: JF1VA1G6XG8830442

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UTNA30442

Mileage 35,296 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.