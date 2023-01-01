Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Subaru WRX

35,296 KM

Details Description Features

$32,341

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,341

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru WRX

2016 Subaru WRX

4Dr Sport Pkg CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru WRX

4Dr Sport Pkg CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

  1. 9710611
  2. 9710611
  3. 9710611
  4. 9710611
  5. 9710611
  6. 9710611
  7. 9710611
  8. 9710611
  9. 9710611
  10. 9710611
  11. 9710611
  12. 9710611
  13. 9710611
  14. 9710611
  15. 9710611
  16. 9710611
  17. 9710611
  18. 9710611
  19. 9710611
  20. 9710611
  21. 9710611
  22. 9710611
  23. 9710611
Contact Seller

$32,341

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
35,296KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9710611
  • Stock #: 26UTNA30442
  • VIN: JF1VA1G6XG8830442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA30442
  • Mileage 35,296 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, LOW KMS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY. Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2022 Kia EV6 Ev6 AWD...
 2,677 KM
$70,876 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Outback ...
 6,262 KM
$46,887 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru WRX 4Dr ...
 35,296 KM
$32,341 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory