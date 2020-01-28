2016 Tesla Model X

Company of Cars offers complimentary concierge service throughout BCs Okanagan & Interior. Available on site financing and insurance for your convenience, all trades will be considered. $495 Documentation fee includes our Quality Assurance Guarantee and can be reviewed on our website, it includes: CarFax history report, comprehensive safety inspection, lien free guarantee, 30 day limited powertrain warranty, 15 day exchange policy, optional extended vehicle warranty coverage. Sales associates are VSA licensed and available to assist you in French, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Portuguese, and Korean. Please visit our website for more great vehicles www.companyofcars.com