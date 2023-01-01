Menu
Account
Sign In
Owner Protection Plan: Our Owner Protection Plan provides you with reassurance when you purchase a pre-owned automobile from the Jim Pattison Auto Group. The features include the following: 30-Day Powertrain Guarantee Drive away with the perfect vehicle for you and the peace of mind knowing that we stand behind each and every select pre-owned vehicle we sell. CARFAX Vehicle History Report We offer full transparency with every one of our select pre-owned vehicles. A CARFAX vehicle history report provides you with everything you need to know about your pre-owned vehicle of choice. Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection Every Select pre-owned vehicle we offer has been rigorously inspected by a highly trained service technician to ensure safety, quality and provide peace of mind. 14-Day Owner Exchange Program Should any mechanical issue arise with the vehicle you have purchased that we are unable to resolve to your satisfaction, you may exchange it with the dealership you purchased it from for a suitable replacement within fourteen days of purchase. We will provide you a full credit towards your selected quality pre-owned replacement vehicle of equal or greater value. Subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details. Lien-Free Guarantee We guarantee all our pre-owned vehicles are 100% lien free, one of many benefits of buying from a professional and licensed dealer. Price does not include $595 documentation fee or taxes. D#30692Price does not include $595 documentation fee, $250 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30692

2016 Toyota 4Runner

155,694 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED 7 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED 7 PASSENGER

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

Contact Seller

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
155,694KM
Used
VIN JTEBU5JR3G5308456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23592B
  • Mileage 155,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Owner Protection Plan: Our Owner Protection Plan provides you with reassurance when you purchase a pre-owned automobile from the Jim Pattison Auto Group. The features include the following: 30-Day Powertrain Guarantee Drive away with the perfect vehicle for you and the peace of mind knowing that we stand behind each and every select pre-owned vehicle we sell. CARFAX Vehicle History Report We offer full transparency with every one of our select pre-owned vehicles. A CARFAX vehicle history report provides you with everything you need to know about your pre-owned vehicle of choice. Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection Every Select pre-owned vehicle we offer has been rigorously inspected by a highly trained service technician to ensure safety, quality and provide peace of mind. 14-Day Owner Exchange Program Should any mechanical issue arise with the vehicle you have purchased that we are unable to resolve to your satisfaction, you may exchange it with the dealership you purchased it from for a suitable replacement within fourteen days of purchase. We will provide you a full credit towards your selected quality pre-owned replacement vehicle of equal or greater value. Subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details. Lien-Free Guarantee We guarantee all our pre-owned vehicles are 100% lien free, one of many benefits of buying from a professional and licensed dealer. Price does not include $595 documentation fee or taxes. D#30692Price does not include $595 documentation fee, $250 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30692

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner LIMITED 7 PASSENGER for sale in Vancouver, BC
2016 Toyota 4Runner LIMITED 7 PASSENGER 155,694 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive Cabriolet for sale in Vancouver, BC
2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive Cabriolet 81,120 KM $33,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV Sedan for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV Sedan 107,933 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

Call Dealer

1-888-778-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-778-4869

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-778-4869

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota 4Runner