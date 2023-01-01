Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Corolla

73,359 KM

Details Description

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9534166
  2. 9534166
  3. 9534166
  4. 9534166
  5. 9534166
  6. 9534166
  7. 9534166
  8. 9534166
  9. 9534166
  10. 9534166
  11. 9534166
  12. 9534166
  13. 9534166
  14. 9534166
  15. 9534166
  16. 9534166
  17. 9534166
  18. 9534166
  19. 9534166
  20. 9534166
  21. 9534166
  22. 9534166
  23. 9534166
  24. 9534166
  25. 9534166
  26. 9534166
  27. 9534166
  28. 9534166
  29. 9534166
  30. 9534166
  31. 9534166
  32. 9534166
Contact Seller

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,359KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9534166
  • Stock #: V-72285
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXGC660029

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,359 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / COROLLA LE TRIM / FWD / 1.8L / 2 KEYS / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / USB Port / GREAT FOR A FIRST TIME VEHICLE OWNER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Air Conditioning; AM/FM; Anti-Lock Braking System; Backup Camera; Bluetooth Connectivity; Child Safety Locks; Cloth Seats; Cruise Control; Dual Air Bags; Heated Seats; Heated Side Mirrors; Power Locks; Power Steering; Power Windows; Tilt & Telescopic Steering; USB Port; Variable Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2021 Toyota Camry SE...
 35,676 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Disc...
 57,542 KM
$33,590 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 86,733 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory