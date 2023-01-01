Menu
2016 Toyota Prius c

181,000 KM

$13,750

+ tax & licensing
$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2016 Toyota Prius c

2016 Toyota Prius c

2016 Toyota Prius c

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10524633
  • Stock #: ML6233
  • VIN: JTDKDTB39G1136721

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

$13750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

