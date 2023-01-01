$13,750+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Prius c
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
181,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10524633
- Stock #: ML6233
- VIN: JTDKDTB39G1136721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$13750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
