$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2016 Toyota RAV4
2016 Toyota RAV4
AWD LE
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
104,121KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9074176
- Stock #: 26UBNA60513
- VIN: 2T3BFREV6GW460513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Met
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UBNA60513
- Mileage 104,121 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9