<p>2016 Sienna XLE LIMITED AWD 7 PASSENGER </p><p>Rear entertainment with earphone</p><p>Electric sliding doors </p><p>Electric tailgate </p><p>All wheel drive </p><p>Fresh oil change </p><p>Comes with extra set of winter tires </p><p> </p><p>Dealer 50009 </p><p>Price is before tax </p><p>Dealer Doc Fee 595</p>

2016 Toyota Sienna

93,900 KM

$38,600

+ tax & licensing
Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

93,900KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TDDK3DC8GS133162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 93,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Sienna XLE LIMITED AWD 7 PASSENGER 

Rear entertainment with earphone

Electric sliding doors 

Electric tailgate 

All wheel drive 

Fresh oil change 

Comes with extra set of winter tires 

 

Dealer 50009 

Price is before tax 

Dealer Doc Fee 595

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

