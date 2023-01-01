$38,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Toyota Sienna
Limited AWD
Location
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
(604) 861-8975
93,900KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TDDK3DC8GS133162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 93,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Sienna XLE LIMITED AWD 7 PASSENGER
Rear entertainment with earphone
Electric sliding doors
Electric tailgate
All wheel drive
Fresh oil change
Comes with extra set of winter tires
Dealer 50009
Price is before tax
Dealer Doc Fee 595
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Encore Auto Group
Encore Auto Group
8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
2016 Toyota Sienna