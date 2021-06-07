2016 Toyota Sienna

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
A local accident free Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Pass AWD. Fully equipped with Limited Package, Heated power leather front seats, Three zone climate control, Dual power moonroofs, Dual screen rear seat Blu-Ray entertainment system, Navigation, JBL Synthesis 10 speaker premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Rear side window sunshades, Power rear sliding doors, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, 18 Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 266hp / 245lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7