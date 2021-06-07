Menu
2016 Toyota Sienna

75,300 KM

$37,980

+ tax & licensing
$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2016 Toyota Sienna

2016 Toyota Sienna

Limited 7-Pass AWD

2016 Toyota Sienna

Limited 7-Pass AWD

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

75,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7284440
  Stock #: 6106
  VIN: 5TDDK3DC8GS137471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6106
  • Mileage 75,300 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Pass AWD. Fully equipped with Limited Package, Heated power leather front seats, Three zone climate control, Dual power moonroofs, Dual screen rear seat Blu-Ray entertainment system, Navigation, JBL Synthesis 10 speaker premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Rear side window sunshades, Power rear sliding doors, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, 18 Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 266hp / 245lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

