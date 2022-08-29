$20,980+ tax & licensing
$20,980
+ taxes & licensing
BCS Auto Sales
604-261-3343
2016 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9
604-261-3343
$20,980
+ taxes & licensing
42,231KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9077104
- VIN: VNKKTUD32GA058425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 222058
- Mileage 42,231 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
Bluetooth
Interval wipers
Cloth Upholstery
Touch Screen
USB
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9