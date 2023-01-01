2016 Volkswagen Beetle

$22,590 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 4 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9538288

9538288 Stock #: V-70990

V-70990 VIN: 3VW507AT4GM805494

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 107,482 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.