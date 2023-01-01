Menu
2016 Volkswagen Beetle

107,482 KM

Details Description

$22,590

+ tax & licensing
$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Classic w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats & Navigation

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Classic w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats & Navigation

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

107,482KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9538288
  Stock #: V-70990
  VIN: 3VW507AT4GM805494

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,482 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Volkswagen Beetle Classic Convertible - Stylish yet functional interior design. Powerful turbocharged engine. More practical than other high-style small cars. Comes with Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cruise Control / Heated Seats / Heated Side Mirrors / In-Dash CD / MP3 Jack (AUX) / Navigation System. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Tire Inflator/ Repair Kit;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;In-Dash CD;MP3 Jack (AUX);Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

