2016 Volkswagen Golf

67,100 KM

Details

$36,251

+ tax & licensing
$36,251

+ taxes & licensing

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

R

2016 Volkswagen Golf

R

Location

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

$36,251

+ taxes & licensing

67,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7864641
  • Stock #: B258V
  • VIN: WVWUF7AU7GW037435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B258V
  • Mileage 67,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Volkswagen Golf R With 67,100kms, Local B.C Car, No Accident. It Comes With Manual Transmission, Navigation, Keyless Functions, Discover Pro - 8" Touchscreen, Apple Carplay, Back-Up Camera, Auto Hold, CTS Turbo 3.5L Downpipe, Cad Turbo Inlet Pipe/Outlet Pipe, APR Carbon Fibre Air Intake, APR Stage 2/400HP On Wheel, Aluminum Oil Pan, VWR Lower Spring, H&R Sway Bar, HPA Dog Bone, Europe R Taillight, CTS Turbo P3 Hauge, StopTech Stage 2 Krake Kie, Ferodo DS2500 Pass, South Bend Stage 2 Endurance, 2 Sets Of Tires And Much More!Stock# B258VLease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

