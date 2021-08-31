+ taxes & licensing
604-416-8988
8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
2016 Volkswagen Golf R With 67,100kms, Local B.C Car, No Accident. It Comes With Manual Transmission, Navigation, Keyless Functions, Discover Pro - 8" Touchscreen, Apple Carplay, Back-Up Camera, Auto Hold, CTS Turbo 3.5L Downpipe, Cad Turbo Inlet Pipe/Outlet Pipe, APR Carbon Fibre Air Intake, APR Stage 2/400HP On Wheel, Aluminum Oil Pan, VWR Lower Spring, H&R Sway Bar, HPA Dog Bone, Europe R Taillight, CTS Turbo P3 Hauge, StopTech Stage 2 Krake Kie, Ferodo DS2500 Pass, South Bend Stage 2 Endurance, 2 Sets Of Tires And Much More!Stock# B258VLease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579
