2016 Volkswagen Golf

82,414 KM

Details Features

$26,784

+ tax & licensing
$26,784

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn 6sp

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$26,784

+ taxes & licensing

82,414KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9980339
  • Stock #: 26UTNA69506
  • VIN: 3VW5T7AU7GM069506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 26UTNA69506
  • Mileage 82,414 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

